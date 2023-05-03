OBITUARY: Juanita Cook Davis

Juanita Cook Davis, age 94 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cap Davis; her parents Frelan Tom Cook and Alta Elizabeth Tolbert; a sister, Wanda Leverette.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Florence Baptist Church and was a 1946 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School. She retired from the State of Tennessee.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughters, Susan Baskin and husband Kennedy, and Judith Bevels and husband Ron; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bess and husband David, Lindsay Acevedo and husband Marco, Mason Bevels, and six great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Leverette.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Rev. Dewayne Pierce will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

