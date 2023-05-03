OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ McMahon Taylor

Patricia “Pat” McMahon Taylor was born on December 27, 1938, to Thomas and Eara McMahon of Old Hickory, TN and passed away on April 29, 2023, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Patricia “Pat” McMahon and William “Bill” Taylor were married on September 12, 1958, at Old Hickory Baptist Church. Bill and Pat enjoyed traveling, antique car tours, and most of all spending time with family. Pat was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church and was involved with the library ministry. In good health, she was active in the Northridge Homemaker Club and Red Hat Society. She retired from the Circulation Department at the MTSU Library.

She leaves her family with many great memories and she loved her family dearly. She is survived by her husband, Bill; sister, Debbie Arnold; daughter, Kim Sanders (Jack); son, Mike Taylor (Betsy); grandchildren, Whitney Wilson (Cody), Meredith Prater (Travis), Abbey Brown (Hunter), Christian Taylor (Katie), Spencer Taylor (Hallie), and Taylor Sanders (Caroline); great-grandchildren, Jack David, Miller, and Maddox Wilson, Ellis and Owen Prater, and Archie and Sutton Taylor and faithful lap dog, Princess Gracie.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Woodfin Funeral Chapel following the visitation at 6:00 PM with Pastor Adam Davis officiating.

Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Kids in memory of Pat Taylor.

An online guestbook for the Taylor family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodifn Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

