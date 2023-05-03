OBITUARY: Jack Evans Gritton

Jack Evans Gritton, age 82, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bernice Gritton.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Gritton; sons, Jack Evans Gritton, II and his wife Judy, and Robert Patrick Gritton; grandchildren, Kallie Hudson and her husband Chris, Jack Evans Gritton, III, Robert Patrick Gritton, Jr., Grayson William Gritton, Adalyn Elise Gritton; sister, Janice Cocanougher; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Jack was a long-time member and Sunday School teacher of First United Methodist Church. He was also a proud member and a lay director of his Emmaus group. He retired from DuPont after 35 years of service. Jack was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and enjoyed golf and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at First United Methodist Church from 12:00-2:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with Drew Shellie and Michael O’Bannon officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers and the Emmaus Reunion Group serving as honorary pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 265 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

