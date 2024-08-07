OBITUARY: James Alton O’Sail Sr.

James Alton O’Sail, Sr., age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2024.

A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Claude Samuel O’Sail and Virginia Caroline Collwell O’Sail.

Mr. O’Sail was also preceded in death by a son, William Michael O’Sail and a sister, Dorothy Lowman.

Mr. O’Sail is survived by his longtime companion, Margaret P. Clawson of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, James Alton O’Sail, Jr and his wife Doris of Valley, AL, Richard Wayne O’Sail and his wife Brenda of Austin, TX, and Robert Dees of Valley, AL; daughters, Cathey McCutchen of Nashville, TN, Teresa Gail O’Sail of Austin, TX, and Trina O’Sail of Eustis, FL; sister, Christine Pope of Valdese, NC; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2024, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN. Rev. Charles Hopkins and Father Jacob Dio will officiate.

Mr. O’Sail retired from the US Air Force and also retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections as a correction officer.

An online guestbook for the O’Sail family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email