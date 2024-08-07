OBITUARY: Crystal Lee Jurkiewicz-Heath

Crystal Lee Jurkiewicz-Heath, age 46 of Smyrna went to be with her Lord Sunday, August 4, 2024.

She was a native of Massachusetts and was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brian Heath; children, Jacob Jurkiewicz and wife Madison, Cedrik Heath and Abby, Gracie Heath and husband Dalton Cantrell, Father, Gary Leblond and wife Kristen; mother, Yvonne Young Walker and husband Rob; grandmother, Muriel Young; two sisters, Alana Lamica and Sarah Mae.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10th, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 10th, at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Deacon Ernie Gartung will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

