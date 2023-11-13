OBITUARY: Jacob ‘Jake’ Swafford

Jacob “Jake” Swafford, age 40, left this earth for his homeland shortly after midnight the morning of November 9, 2023, from his home.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Keith Swafford.

He is survived by his mom, Sharon Driscoll; brother and his wife AJ and Sarah Swafford; nieces and nephews Isaac, Caleb, Anna, Rachel, David, and Lydia; Aunt Sue Driscoll, Uncle and Aunt Dave and DeeDee Driscoll, Aunt Linda Driscoll, Aunt Vivian Boatman; 7 cousins and a list of relatives that goes on and on; countless friends and many church and business relationships.

Jake was born and raised in Rutherford County, Tennessee, attending Murfreesboro Montessori School, Homer Pittard Campus School, and The Webb School in Bell Buckle. He was a member of First Church of God (aka Journey Pointe) in Murfreesboro, played many years of soccer, and was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

After high school graduation, he worked for a small company that wrote government software, attended several semesters of college, and sold books for Southwestern in Texas the summer of 2003. He returned home in December 2003 with dreams of entrepreneurship.

After an accident on March 28, 2004, he was immobilized and was loved and cared for by the good people at Community Care of Rutherford County.

Jake was a healthy and energetic child whose addition to the family delighted his older brother. Only two years apart in age, they spent endless hours together playing with Legos, riding bikes, exploring, kicking a soccer ball, building a treehouse, and yes, finding mischief.

He had a number of close and special friends at Campus School and First Church, but it was at Webb that he became part of a special group of friends, building deep relationships during and outside of school life through many times spent together. The circle widened a little during the young adult years and brought in more friends. Jake’s love for all his friends was felt, and they respect and love him dearly.

Jake loved adventure, the ocean and the lake, playing the drums, and driving his Jeep! You could find him outdoors camping, water skiing, snow skiing, jumping off a cliff, or mudding.

He was smart and interested in business and money management. He loved being with people, was a generous soul, and willingly helped an underdog or sacrificed for the team if needed.

Jake decided to trust Jesus Christ as his Savior when he was a young child during a “Patch the Pirate” discipleship lesson. This decision matured and strengthened during the years just prior to his accident.

We take immense comfort in knowing that he is enjoying eternal life in peace and health in the presence of the One True God, our Father and Creator. He is loved deeply by his family and friends and will be missed terribly, until we meet again.

Visitation will start at 2:00 until time of memorial service at 4:00 pm Monday, November 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Cody York officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

