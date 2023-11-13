OBITUARY: Eric Dewayne Williams

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a remarkable man, Eric Dewayne Williams. He went to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter.

He was a native of Smyrna, Tennessee and the son of late Ronnie Dewitt Williams and Margaret Ann Williams who survives him.

Eric was a beacon of light in the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His magnetic personality and infectious sense of humor could brighten the darkest of days. He had a way of making people laugh until their sides ached, and his laughter was a melody that could lift spirits and bring joy to any room.

But Eric was more than just a comedian; he was a loving and devoted family man. His deep love for his family was evident in everything he did. He was a pillar of strength, an endless source of support, and an unwavering source of love for those he held dear. Eric’s family was his pride and joy, and they meant the world to him.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Curtis Mynatt and paternal grandparents, Dewitt and Gladys Williams.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret and his sons Eric and Colby Williams; his sister, Leann (Bryan) Brewer; maternal grandmother, Helen Mynatt; uncles, Lynn Mynatt and Michael Mynatt; aunts, Linda (Glenn) Crumpton, Judy Campbell, Teresa (Jim) Lofton, and Rosemary Mynatt; a niece Savannah Shaver; nephew, Dallas Brewer; cousins, Shane, Shawn and Ali Vandiver, Jessica German, Brian Campbell, Brandon and Dustin Stewart, Tyler, Kelcey, and Ryan Mynatt, Lindsay and Cameron Buchanan, Noah Lofton; his brothers for life Beau Houk, Bryan Corter, Chris Palmer, Chuck Taylor; and his Louisville brothers Chuck and Alan Perkins.

His warm and caring nature extended beyond his family to all those he encountered. He had an incredible ability to make friends wherever he went, effortlessly bringing people together with his charm and kindness. Eric had a way of making everyone feel seen, heard, and loved.

Eric’s life was filled with unforgettable moments and cherished memories. Whether it was his quick wit, his hearty laughter, or the love he shared, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone he met.

While we grieve the loss of this wonderful man, we must also celebrate the beautiful life he lived. Eric’s legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of those he touched, and the world is a brighter place because of him.

As we bid our farewells, let us remember Eric not with sorrow but with the warmth and love that he so generously gave throughout his life. In our hearts, he will forever be the charismatic, humorous, and loving man we were so blessed to know.

Rest in peace, dear Eric. You will be dearly missed, and your memory will shine on in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be Monday, November 13, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 pm and Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 starting at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Williams family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/