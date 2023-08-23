OBITUARY: Henry Oscar Fathera

Henry Oscar Fathera, age 88, passed away on August 22, 2023 at Alvin C. York Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Navy. He retired from Nissan as a painter and Nurses Aid at the Alvin C. York Medical Center.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; Dell B. Fathera and Katie V. Nichols Fathera; and sister, Ella Jane Travis.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Ruth Burdin Fathera; sons, Danny Ray Welsh, Eddie Welsh, Jim Fathera; daughters, Tammy Welsh, Melissa Singleton, Chrissie Atkin; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Justin Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

