OBITUARY: Susan Pauline ‘Polly’ Scott

Susan Pauline “Polly” Scott, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Dixon Springs, TN on March 26, 1928, the 8th of 10 siblings to William Mathis Crowder and Mary Ellen Painter Crowder. She was the last surviving sibling.

Polly was proceeded in her passing by her husband of 65 years, Milliard Green (MG) Scott; two children at birth, Danny Eugene and Sandra Kaye; sisters, Irene, Ila, Nervie, Jean, Reba; brothers, Charlie, Roger, Earl, Odell.

She leaves behind the loves of her life, daughters, Peggy Hollandsworth, Debbie Patterson and fiancé, Randy Gann, granddaughter, Tonya Timbs (JD Miller) and a bonus granddaughter, Ashley Hatfield.

Also extended family members, brother-in-law, Wallace Short, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Christina, Sheila, Sarah, Jean and Freida.

A resident of Murfreesboro since the early 1950s, Polly was a homemaker and caretaker for many little ones that she adored. In 1994 she started what she loved doing most of all, a Volunteer at Middle Tennessee Medical Center, serving over 20 years outside the ICU unit.

A member of Walter Hill Church of Christ for over 60 years, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the church building fund.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Services will be 2:00 PM on Friday with Bro. Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be, Randy Gann, JD Miller, Jerry Stone, Mike Short, Randy Short, John Anderson and Casey Hatfield.

