OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas

Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old.

Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children.

She graduated from Afton Central High School in Afton, NY and then attended Ridley Secretarial School in Binghamton, NY. Her first job was at Cornell University where she met her husband of 53 years, Don Weidhaas. They moved to Orlando, FL in 1956; to Gainesville, FL in 1967; and to Murfreesboro, TN in 2004.

Helen was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro and of Grace Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, FL where she was a member of the women’s circle and the choir. She was also a PEO and member of Chapter BA, Murfreesboro and Chapter AP, Gainesville. She took particular interest in the international students who were recipients of the International Peace Scholarship. She was a dedicated University of Florida Gator football and basketball fan.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Scott) Corlew of Murfreesboro, TN and son, Jim (Amy) of St. Simons Island, GA.

She also is survived by three grandsons, Chris (Mallory) Corlew of Chicago, David Corlew of Chicago, J.D. Weidhaas of St. Simons Island; one granddaughter, Caroline Weidhaas of St. Simons Island; one great-grandson, James Corlew; three sisters, Martha Wetzel of Elkins, AR, Joan Whelan of Norfolk, VA, and Lila Rossomando of Tucson, AZ; and one brother, Bob Mills, of Davenport, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband, Don, and her infant son, David.

Donations in her honor may be made to: Communities in Schools of Glynn County, PO Box 2318, Brunswick, GA, 31521; PEO International Peace Scholarship, 2251 Haddington Circle, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130; First Presbyterian Church, 201 N Spring St, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130.

Funeral will be held Thursday, November 17, at 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church with visitation with the family immediately following at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Gainesville, FL.

