OBITUARY: John Mitchum ‘Mitch’ Gilley Sr.

John Mitchum ‘Mitch’ Gilley Sr. was born to the late John William Gilley and Virginia Lorene Pitts on November 13, 1953.

Mitch as he was known by family and friends was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Mitch began his career at Parthenon Metal Works in 1977. He was blessed to have gained numerous friends during his employment there. He retired in 2007 after 30 years of service.

In his post retirement years, he worked at WWS at Nissan where he was a distribution driver.

When Mitch was not working, you could always find him surrounded by friends and family, grilling, bonfires, Gulf Shores beach time, birthdays at Mikados, watching the race, fishing and watching football. Go Dolphins and go Vols! He loved to have good music playing and these times with loved ones is what Mitch loved most.

On November 13, 2022 Mitch completed a full circle by gaining his wings on his 69th birthday. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Gilley and Virginia Lorene Pitts; and by his daughter, Jennifer Carol “Sunshine” Gilley.

He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Gilley (Hugh Snoddy), Heather Holden (Chris), Jessica Willingham (William); sons, John Mitchum Gilley, Jr. (Cristina), John Derek Russell, and William Peyton Gilley; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Mia, Sofia, Kaylee, John “Trip” Mitchum III, and Kinlee; loving companion, Leah McClinton; brothers, William Markel Gilley and Thomas Edward Pitts; sisters, Patricia Lorene Hamby and Tammy Dean Wall; and a host of extended family, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances. To know Mitch was to love him.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/