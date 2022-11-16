OBITUARY: Horace Eugene Wilson

Horace Eugene Wilson, age 57, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

He was a retired over the road truck driver.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his father, Noah Fred Wilson; brothers, Timothy Fred and David Earl Wilson.

He is survived by his son, Steven Ray Wilson; grandchildren, Savannah and Dexter Wilson; parents, Allen Ray and Opal Wilson Porterfield; sisters, Pamela Wilson Thomason and Connie Wilson Arms; nieces, Dawn Philhart, Tanya Remington, Nicole Waggoner; nephews, Matthew Thomason, Vernon Arms, Jr., Roy Arms, Jonathan Doran, Jeremy Wilson; great nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Tim Baskin, Randy Thomason, Vernon Arms, Sr.; special buddies, Eddie Cason and Buddy Davis; and extra special friend, Debbie Wilson.

At the family’s request, there will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Coleman Cemetery with Bro. Roy Hudson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral to help the family with funeral costs.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/