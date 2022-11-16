Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires

Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life.

Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.

“I am proud to have served in public service for 44 years,” Grissom said. “My goal was to help people.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh presented Grissom with a plaque and his retirement credentials during a ceremony Tuesday.

“I appreciate the service he gave to the citizens of Rutherford County and the Sheriff’s Office,” Fitzhugh said. “He’s going to be missed.”

Grissom thanked the employees for their service.

“It takes a special person to do this job,” Grissom said.

His military career as a law enforcement specialist in the Air Force’s security forces landed him in tours in Texas, South Korea, Bitburg, Germany and Little Rock, Ark. He worked in patrol, investigations and as a manager.

After his military service, Grissom and his wife, Ingrid, and children Tony and Nichole, moved to Tennessee to be closer to his parents in Morrison. He joined the Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy where now Sheriff Fitzhugh was one of his field training officers.

He rose up the ranks to midnight shift sergeant, narcotics lieutenant, patrol captain, major over law enforcement and deputy chief.

One of his challenges as deputy chief involved planning for a white nationalists’ rally to prevent any violence in October 2017 on the downtown Murfreesboro square. The plan was a concerted effort by Murfreesboro and Rutherford County agencies.

“I am proud of the way we handled the rally,” Grissom said. “It went smoothly. No one was hurt.”

Another highlight of his career was interaction with residents through the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy where residents attend classes to learn about the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

He enjoyed community events and programs sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office such as the annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony, the School Resource Officers’ Shop with the Sheriff with students, the Senior Citizens Awareness Network to help with the safety and well-being of senior citizens and Sheriff’s Cadets for youths learning about law enforcement.

The cadets offer a program for the youth to become involved in law enforcement. They also learn skills such as interacting with people, creating resumes and speaking in public.

“This is a way for the cadets to do something positive,” Grissom said.

As his career ends, Grissom said he was pleased to serve the community.

“I just hope I made some positive changes for the betterment of the community and the Sheriff’s Office,” Grissom said.