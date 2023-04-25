OBITUARY: Glenna ‘Sissy Faye’ Slaton

Glenna “Sissy Faye” Slaton, age 79 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

She was born in Nashville and lived all of her life in Smyrna. Mrs. Slaton was of the Baptist Faith and had retired from Nissan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Kelton Sellars, Sr., Roy Jackson, and Stella V. Carter Sellars; sister Lois Warrick and brother Melvin Sellars.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Proctor and husband Neil, Shari Mann and husband Joe, Robby Slaton, Kim Morgan and husband Randy; grandchildren, Michael Proctor, James Proctor, Ashley Slaton, Randall Morgan, Heather Morgan, Shelby Morgan, and Samantha Hooper; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters. Reba Walton, Teresa Arwine, Dena Mick, and Rilla Ann Walker; brothers, Wayne Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, James Sellars, Jr., Randy Sellars, Spencer Sellars, and Eddie Jackson

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 AM until funeral service at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/