OBITUARY: Helen McCaleb Alsup

Helen McCaleb Alsup passed away at the age of 95, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

She was raised in Old Hickory, TN, graduated from Dupont High School, and lived her adult life in Walter Hill. She was an avid sports fan who once had the privilege of sitting in Bear Bryant’s chair in his office. Also known as “MawMaw”, she was greatly loved by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter C. McCaleb and Vinnie Scruggs McCaleb and her siblings, J. W. McCaleb, Frances Allen, Doris Claud and Patsy McClendon.

She is survived by: her sister, Rochelle Rice; her children: Prentice Alsup (Linda), her favorite child, David Alsup (Linda), Roger Alsup (Mary Margaret), Linda Ashburn (Kenneth), Lisa Alsup; her grandchildren: Kathy Alsup, Trey Alsup, Angela Barnes, Jonathan Alsup, Amber LoVetere, April Moyer, Emma Alsup, Owen Alsup; and her numerous great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the Money family for their kind and generous attention to Helen.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Paul Norwood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walter Hill Church of Christ.

