OBITUARY: Gerald Timothy ‘Tim’ Wilson

Gerald “Tim” Timothy Wilson, age 64, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with family by his side, June 30, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Tim was a graduate of Oakland High School and attended MTSU. Tim had a 30 year career with Prudential Rowland and Wilson and Parks Realty. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a mason. Tim was past president of the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, and also Realtor of the Year in 2004. He was a general contractor and a second generation realtor. He most recently represented Ole South Builders and Parks Realty.

Tim is survived by his mother, Nellie Mae Ross Wilson; son, John (Sarah) Wilson; John’s mother, Kathy Wilson; brother, John (Rick) Wilson; sister, Sandra “Sandy” (Kirk) Bugg; granddaughter, Evie; nephews, Travis Bugg, Matt Wilson, and Christian Wilson; and niece, Tara Bugg. Tim was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Wilson; sister-in-law, Emily and nephew, Rob.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Thomas Pierce and Pastor James McCarroll officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Kirk Bugg, David McCullough, Pat Hazlett, Russ Morrow, Jeff Hannah, and Roger Myers serving as pallbearers; and Charlie Harrison will serve as Honorary pallbearer.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Tennessee Oncology and Alive Hospice, with a special mention to nurse Karen and Dr. McRay. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given to Alive Hospice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

More Obituaries