OBITUARY: George Edward Stockman

George Edward Stockman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, he was 71 years old.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Stockman and Helena Sawyer Batson.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stockman; children, Jennifer Lynn Worley and husband Chris and Gregory Lynn Haag, Jr. and wife Carey, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Knox, and Cru; siblings, Mike Stockman and wife Regina of Gallatin and Kathy Lorance of Mexico Beach, FL; and his beloved nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stockman was a longtime employee of Kenny Pipe and Supply, working at both the Murfreesboro and Rome, GA branches. He was an Army veteran and an avid Alabama Football fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the ball field where he watched his children and grandchildren play.

Visitation with the Stockman family will be Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/