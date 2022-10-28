OBITUARY: Roy Lee Waldron

Roy Lee Waldron, age 94 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

He was born on June 2, 1928 in LaVergne, TN to the late Emmett Washington Waldron, Sr. and Daisy Mae Taylor Waldron.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Webster Waldron; and siblings, Emmett Waldron, Jr., Paul Waldron, Gertrude Waldron Pavatte Travis, Fred Waldron, Glen Waldron, and Vester Waldron.

Mr. Waldron is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Joyce Webster Waldron; children, Kevin (Merilyn) Waldron, Karen (Gary) Adkins, and Steve (Trish) Waldron; grandchildren, Jonathan (Wendy) Waldron, Erick (Jena) Waldron, Meriam (David) Miller, Tiera (Brad) Betts, Brittany (T.J.) Schaffer, Gable (Catherine) Adkins, Grayson (Shelby) Adkins, Gage Adkins, Daisy Adkins, Noah (Nicole) Waldron, Eli Waldron, and Samuel Waldron; and great-grandchildren, Jon Tristan, Kealan, and Keria Waldron, Levi, Leah, Lily, and Liam Waldron, Makenna, Mercedes, Melody, and Maebry Miller, Emory, Kendall, Christian, Coleman, and Kaiden Betts, Scarlett and Tate Schaffer, and Adalyn and Ellie Adkins.

Mr. Waldron graduated from Smyrna High School in 1946, where he earned the honor of valedictorian. He married Joyce Webster on June 7, 1949. After a brief enlistment at the end of WWII, he began working for the Montgomery Ward Company prior to his lifelong career and passion in the building and development business.

He was elected to the Rutherford County School Board from 1968 to 1976, where he served as chairman. He was instrumental in the development of Riverdale and Oakland High Schools and a number of other county and city schools. Roy Waldron Elementary was named in his honor.

Mr. Waldron served the Lord as an Elder of the Florence Church of Christ for 46 years, beginning in August 1974. He was a member of the board of directors for the National Bank of Murfreesboro, which later became First Tennessee Bank.

He was elected “Man of the Year” in 1976 by the LaVergne Men’s Club and was awarded the Chamber of Commerce “Business Legend” in 2000. Mr. Waldron remained active in civic and community charities and continued to donate to the causes that were dear to he and his wife. He loved the Lord and dedicated his life to his wife and family.

Visitation with the Waldron family will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

