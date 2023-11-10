OBITUARY: Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Chuka Kwazu

Gabriel “Gabe” Chuka Kwazu, age 42 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He was preceded in death by grandmother, Peggy Samples; aunt, Elisa (Lisa) Gilchrist; and nephew, Nikolas (Nik) Hutchens.

Gabe is survived by his wife, Ashley; his sons, Kingston and Braylen Kwazu, and stepson, Joshua Rodriguez; parents, Christian and Pamela Kwazu; brother, Robby (Tina) Hutchens; brother, Shawn Hutchens; brother, Travis Kwazu; sister, Tracy (Philip) Michello; cousin, Billy (Laurel) Gilchrist; and many nieces and nephews.

Gabe’s life revolved around his family and friends. His absence leaves a huge hole that can never be filled but his legacy lives on through those nearest to his heart.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 PM. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, contributions can be sent to Kingston and Braylen Kwazu.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/