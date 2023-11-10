OBITUARY: Lorraine Agnes Lyons

Lorraine Agnes Lyons, age 77, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Viviant Healthcare.

She was a native of New York and a resident of Rutherford County.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lyons and Henrietta Kraus Lyons.

She is survived by sister, Kathy Berk of New York.

The family chose cremation and a service will be planned at a later date in New York.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

