OBITUARY: Faye Bolin

Faye Bolin, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at her home.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Sydney Frank Bolin and Alice Bea Bowen Bolin.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary F. Bolin and her sister, Connie Hooper.

Survivors include a brother, Ronnie Bolin and wife Sandra of Arrington, TN; brother-in-law, Doug Hooper; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Bolin, both of Murfreesboro; nephews, Chris Bolin, Andrew Hooper, Matthew Bolin, Jeffrey Hooper; a niece, Jessica Bolin Frogel; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Faye was a 1966 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and later went on to graduate in the first nursing class from MTSU in 1968. Following graduation, she began her 40-year career in healthcare, retiring from Middle Tennessee Medical Center in 2005. She took pride in her career in nursing and the opportunity to help people.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm. Julian Goodpastor will officiate, and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The members of the Nursing Honor Guard will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Bolin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/