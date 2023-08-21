OBITUARY: Evelyn Jeanette (Peters) Ford

Evelyn Jeanette (Peters) Ford, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Chapman Peters and Jama (Derofield) Peters.

She is preceded in death by her late husband Jacob (Jake) Ford; her brothers Tommy Peters and Jerry Peters; and her sister Dora Jean Peters.

She leaves her son, Daniel Ford and his wife, Autumn (Hall) Ford; two grandchildren, Preston and Caden Ford; and many nieces and nephews all over the Tri-Cities area. She is survived by her brother Larry Peters and wife Carolyn.

Evelyn was extremely family oriented with loved ones affectionately referring to her as “Sissy”. She was a generous person often giving people sweet cards and other gifts. She also appreciated every gift and card that was given to her as her house was full of items gifted to her from others.

She loved to laugh and often said that funny things were always happening to her and she probably needed to write a book about her life. She shared a special bond with her son which carried on to her grandsons, especially her “shopping buddy” Preston.

She loved to take pictures and her being able to get her camera to work became an annual laugh. She loved to entertain and made it her job to make sure everyone was comfortable, well fed, and well hydrated in her presence.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. An online guestbook is available for the Ford family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

