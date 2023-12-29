OBITUARY: Erwin Varns

Erwin Varns was born on April 26, 1927 in Hennepin, Minnesota to Virgil Delbert Varns and Ester Johnson and passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Being born at the onset of the Great Depression, Erwin, along with his older brother Virgil, were placed in the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. This experience guided the path of his life.

At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Merchant Marine. On June 19, 1945 he was drafted to the US Army Air Corps, and deployed to Europe, where he eventually met his wife, Hilde Lindtner. They married in Vienna, Austria on December 20, 1947. His military career took him through Weather Observer School and later Maryland University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.

In 1967 he retired from the US Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant. After his military service, he went to work for NOAA. In 1986 he retired as a Forecaster in Charge.

Erwin was preceded in death by his brother Virgil Varns, his sister Lou Eden, son Art Varns, and wives Hilde Varns and Marilyn Varns.

He is survived by his daughter Christine Drabing, son Bryan Varns, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Those who were fortunate enough to spend time with him in the last few years of his life will remember his kindness, wit, lessons in German translation, his generosity to veterans and veterans’ organizations, and the joy that he shared everywhere he went. He was a gentle soul and will be sorely missed. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/