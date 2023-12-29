Detectives Seek Woman Caught on Video Stealing $2,000+ from JCPenney in Murfreesboro

December 29, 2023 – Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest wanted for questioning in two theft of merchandise cases at JCPenney.

On two occasions, an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video filling several bags and a purse with more than $2,000 worth of items, including men’s clothing, jewelry, and hair products.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

