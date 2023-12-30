OBITUARY: Charlotte Montgomery

Charlotte Montgomery, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Memphis and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 40 years.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, George Buche and Maryellen Jeffery Buche.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Montgomery; son, Stanley C. Montgomery III; brother, George X. Buche III; and sister, Rachel Leffel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/