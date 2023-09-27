OBITUARY: Edwin W. Foutch

Edwin W. Foutch, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2023.

He was born and raised in Springfield, IL, enjoyed a long retirement in Mesa, AZ and lived his last 10 years in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Ed, as most knew him by, served in the Army Air Corp. stationed in Guam, during WWII. He was a tail gunner and flew many important missions in the South Pacific, receiving many honors for his service.

Most importantly, Edwin was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and lived out his calling to support and server others in his faith. Right until the end, he prayed and encouraged others to come to faith in the Lord. He was a dedicated and active member of church including Westside Christian Church (Springfield Ill.), Central Christian and Broadway Christian Church (Mesa, AZ) and World Outreach Church (Murfreesboro, TN).

Mr. Ed enjoyed many activities during his long life including singing in church, running, golf and baseball, even serving as a “bat boy” for the Chicago Cubs fall league and other spring training teams during his retirement in Arizona. His love for baseball also took him to China to provide basic instruction in the sport and to live out his passion of sharing his faith and his love of the Lord.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Haldon Foutch and Elizabeth Smith Foutch along with his beloved Aunt Grace, and Aunts Blanche, Jessie & Margret.

He is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 76 years, Dorothy Ann Fleischli Foutch; son, Don (Pam) Foutch; daughter, Dottie (Dave) Kraemer; sister, Bettie Jane Trainor; grandchildren, Heather (Shannon) Kraemer-Stephens, Heath Kraemer, Kevin (Audra) Foutch, Brianna (Brandon) Shaw; and great-grandchildren, Samantha Kraemer, Oliver Foutch and Elliott Foutch.

A committal service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 27, 2023 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Outreach Church.

