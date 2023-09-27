OBITUARY: Wade ‘Red’ Markum

Wade “Red” Markum, age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023.

A native of Cannon County, TN, he was the son of the late George and Altie Melton Markum.

Mr. Markum was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie, and Sid McDonald.

Mr. Markum is survived by his wife Pearl Washburn Markum; son, Billy Bowman and his wife Martha of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Betty Harwell and her husband Bradley of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Frances Salaz and her husband Eddie of Fayetteville, NC; grandson, Will Bowman and his wife Summer of Murfreesboro, TN; two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Scarlett Bowman of Murfreesboro, TN; and his fur baby Jill.

Mr. Markum was a member of the Church of Christ, a 1952 graduate of Central High School, a US Navy veteran, and retired from United Cities Gas after 37 years.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Darrel Whaley and Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Mr. Markum’s caregivers Tilda, Jamie, and Tiffany for the care and love they gave to him.

An online guestbook for the Markum family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

