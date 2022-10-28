OBITUARY: E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis

E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Wayne was born in Lenox, Georgia July 17, 1943 to Ernest and Louise (Wiley) Lewis.

He was a minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 25 years serving churches in Illinois, Louisiana and Michigan. He moved to Murfreesboro in 1985 working as a carpenter until vision loss and Parkinson’s.

He enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, working in his woodshop, Civil War history and talking with strangers.

He was preceded in death by his mother Louise (Wiley) and father, Ernest Lewis, his brothers Tim and Ray, sister Charlotte, his son Stephen Lewis and his daughter Cynthia Knight.

He is survived by his sister Linda Allen, son Rev. Robert (Kim) Lewis of Coldwater, Michigan, Tim (Janel) Lewis of Brighton, Colorado, Kimberly (Keith) Miller of Kyle, Texas; grandchildren; Seth and Zach Lewis, Kayla, Savannah, Preston, Lennon Miller, Justin, Stephanie, Lauren Knight, Kara Goodman, Katie Lewis, Great grandchildren; Zelia, Sterling, Virginia, Ronan, Kira, Triton, Kylie, Kaci, Kyriona, Makayla, Christina, Haylee, Taylah, Jayson, Caynnon, Milly and Kaycee.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/