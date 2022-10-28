Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30.

The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume.

The event takes place October 30 from 9am – 11am at all middle Tennessee Chuck E. Cheese locations.

Chuck E. Cheese locations include:

5312 Hickory Hollow Lane

Antioch, TN 37013

2070 Gallatin Rd. North

Madison, TN 37115

60 Belinda Parkway

Mt Juliet, TN 37122

3073 Mallory Lane

Franklin, TN 37067

1720 Old Fort Pkwy.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

2821 B. Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Clarksville, TN 37040