Friday, October 28, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEventsChuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
EventsFeaturedKids & FamilyLocal LivingThings to Do

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
54
@chuckecheese/Instagram

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30.

The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume.

The event takes place October 30 from 9am – 11am at all middle Tennessee Chuck E. Cheese locations.

Chuck E. Cheese locations include:

5312 Hickory Hollow Lane
Antioch, TN 37013

2070 Gallatin Rd. North
Madison, TN 37115

60 Belinda Parkway
Mt Juliet, TN 37122

3073 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067

1720 Old Fort Pkwy.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129

2821 B. Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Clarksville, TN 37040

 

Previous articleRutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Next articleOBITUARY: E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.