OBITUARY: Dorothy Mae Green

Dorothy Mae Green, age 90 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023.

She was a native of Cannon County and was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Brown Bogle, Dovie Lee Melton Bogle; her husband, William Howard Green; siblings, Elmer Ray Bogle, Willie Bogle, Houston Bogle, Lloyd Bogle, Weldon Bogle; Mary Frances Davenport, Virgil Bogle

Mrs. Green was a member of Stewarts Creek Church of Christ and was a devoted wife mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children; Kim Culbertson-Collins and husband Walter, Tony Peich and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Christina Raney and husband Dustin Autumn Peich, great-grandson, Xaviar Raney; niece, Joyce Hargrove; lifelong friends, Mary Freeman, and Joyce Raynor.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna followed by a graveside service at 1:00 PM Friday at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/