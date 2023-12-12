OBITUARY: Ronnie Williams Neal

Ronnie Williams Neal, age 80 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by parents, William Thomas Neal, and Elise Ree Neal Fryer. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Wayne Champman.

Mr. Neal was a Christian and retired Optometrist. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Mr. Neal loved sports, especially the Tennessee Titans. He loved playing softball, and golf.

Mr. Neal is survived by his children; Terry Wayne Neal and wife Nancy, Regina Thompson; grandson, Heath Kirby Phillips.

A memorial gathering will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

