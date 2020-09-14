Dorothy “Dot” Lee Edmondson Mullins, age 86, of Smyrna, TN passed away on September 10, 2020.

Dot loved her family, church, and friends and would always go the extra mile to make people feel loved.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Franklin Mullins, Sr.; son, Bobby Mullins, Jr. (Cheryl) of Friendship, TN; daughter, Beth Lee (Marks) of Murfreesboro; daughter, Kim Clemens (Buster) of Collierville, TN; son Kent Mullins (Sharon) of LaVergne; special family member Linda Chambers (Joe) of Murfreesboro; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation and service will be held at Smyrna Church of Christ, where she was a member, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Visitation 1:30pm. Service 3:00pm. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Middle Tennessee Christian School, American Diabetes Association, or an organization of your choice.

At the family’s request, mask will be required to enter the church for the visitation and or service.