Sarah Elizabeth Cannon, age 39, of Arizona went to her eternal home to meet her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2020.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Roger and Joni Cannon of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Leah Cannon Allen and her husband Charles of Hartsville, TN; grandparents, D. Allen and Carolyn Butcher of Murfreesboro, TN; and many extended family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I’m going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going” John 14:1-4.

