OBITUARY: David William Wooldridge

Mr. David William Wooldridge, age 51, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Winter Haven, FL to Jesse William and Carolyn Powell Wooldridge.

David was a 1989 graduate of Middle Tennessee Christian School where he was involved in basketball, baseball, and golf. He loved music and played the guitar. David also enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing. He always kept his sense of humor.

David is survived by his mother, Carolyn Wooldridge; children, Kayla Marie Wooldridge and her fiancé Zack Hicks and Seth William Wooldridge; grandchild, Wyatt Russell Hicks; sisters, Lisa Carr and Tracy Ayers; nephews, Chris Carr, James Slayton and his wife Hayley, Taylor Ayers, and Luke Ayers; and great-niece, Anslee Slayton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse William Wooldridge.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 12:00noon at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America at hdsa.org/donate or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203, please note the Murfreesboro location.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/