Darrell Long, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

A native of Washburn, TN, he was the son of the late Bernard Franklin and Mildred Agnes Frye Long.

Mr. Long attended World Outreach Church and was retired from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and Nashville Airport Authority. He was a proud veteran having served in the United States Air Force. Darrell loved to fish and spend time on the gun range. He loved to travel and to meet people. Darrell always had a story to share and he never met a stranger. Darrell built his life around his family and service to his country and community.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Long; niece, Tawanna Hollyhand; grandparents, Oscar and Veda Frye and Mattie Edmondson Long and Willie Long; and In-Laws, Elevena Garrett and Jim Garrett, and J.B. Watson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Kaye Watson Long; daughters, Darlene Manus and her husband Curtis and Lyndee Baker and her husband Jamie; honorary daughters, Salena Scott, Kim Salyer, Joy Fuente, and Candy Tate; grandson, Brandon Steadman and his wife Christian; Nephews and nieces, Todd Long, Brett Long, Drae Hollyhand, and Tanna Long; along with much loving extended family from Washburn, TN and Smyrna, TN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 24th, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brian Jones and Chuck Arnett will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with police and military honors.

Mark Nolan, Ashley King, Eric Jones, Jeff McAllister, Brandon Steadman, and Craig Findley will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Long can be made to the Nashville Wounded Warriors.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

