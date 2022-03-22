Lorene Eva Collins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, she was 96 years old.

She was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Collins, parents, Andrew Thurman Moore, and Mattie Hoover Moore; brothers, Oscar Moore, and Clayton Davis Moore.

Mrs. Collins was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Bill Collins; daughter-in-law, Kerry Collins; grandchildren, Michael Collins and wife Marlena, Katie Collins; great-grandchild. Addilyn Collins.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens www.woodfinchapel.com

