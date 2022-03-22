Mrs. Constance ‘Connie’ Joan Milnar passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, she was 79 years old.

She was the daughter of the late, Robert and Georgette Cairns.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Milnar; children, Derek Milnar, Lorrie Compton, Jeff Milnar, Todd Milnar and Gregory Milnar; grandchildren, Christopher Brent, Ryan Milnar, Jonathan Milnar, Keegan Compton, Patrick Compton, Miranda Pewitt, Preston Milnar; many great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Young; and many other family and friends.

Connie was born in Los Angeles, California but lived in New York until her move to Tennessee in 1968. She worked in real estate and helped her husband start their business, Milnar Organ Company. Connie and Dennis were world travelers, visiting countless countries around the world since their first cruise in 1971. She loved people and enjoyed reading nonfiction biographies while her beloved cat, Candy sat close by. Most of all she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial gathering with the family will be Saturday, March 26th, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro.

