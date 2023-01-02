OBITUARY: Damon ‘Bruce’ Johnson

Damon “Bruce” Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, he was 88 years old.

Mr. Johnson was retired from AEDC in Tullahoma and worked many years as a NASA contractor.

He was a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma and was preceded in death by his parents, Claren L. Johnson, and Clara Whiles Johnson; brother, James R. Johnson; sister, Etta Musgrave, Betty Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce A. Johnson; son, Dale Bryan Johnson, and wife Joan Hefley; daughters, Donna Lynn Johnson and husband Sam Farnsworth, Anne Marie Hughes, and husband Donald; grandchildren, Alec Hefley, Maria Farnsworth, Sophia Farnsworth, Katherine McGrath, Kimberley McGrath; Caleb Hughes, Jebidiah Hughes great-grandchildren, Harper White, Maeve White.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Private graveside service will be Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

