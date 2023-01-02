OBITUARY: Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison

Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Dorothy was a member of the World Outreach Church.

Born in Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her father, the late Doris Charles Barnes.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, William W. “Billy” Garrison, Jr.; daughter, Brandi Williams and her husband Andrew of Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughter, Lorelei Williams of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Dorothy Jane Patterson Barnes of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Charles Barnes of Murfreesboro, TN, Dorris Barnes of Smithville, TN, and Lonnie Barnes of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Gracie Breedlove of Shelbyville, TN and Linda Barnes of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Marty Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

