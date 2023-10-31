OBITUARY: Dale Andrew Horner

Dale Andrew Horner, age 76 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

He was a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the son of the late Harry and Vivian Barnes Horner.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by a daughter, Shellie Horner-Maitland and a sister, Karen Sue Gestiehr.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nona Horner; a daughter, Tasha Horner-Stephens of Athens, TN; sisters, Barbara Welch and husband Roger of Inman, SC and Patricia Cartwright and husband Tommy of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Dalen Maitland, Brandon Mitchell, Brittany Stephens, Ricky Stephens; great-grandchildren, Gideon Taylor and Benjamin Maitland; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Gestiehr, Kristi Dillard, Kasi Althaus, Lee Cartwright, Michael Cartwright, Ada Welch; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service to his country. Later, as a private investigator, Dale founded a firm providing investigative services to insurance companies. His confinement to a wheelchair was not a limitation to him and he gave many hours of volunteer service at the VA Hospital.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 4:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 7:00 pm. A burial with military honors will be 10:00 am Thursday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Dale to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Mail to: Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

