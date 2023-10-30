Drivers Urged To Travel 25MPH Through Neighborhoods on Halloween

Kids dressed in their favorite costumes will seek candy during the annual Halloween festivities Tuesday night through Rutherford County neighborhoods.

Sgt. Austin Watson said the Sheriff’s Office recommends drivers slow down to 25 mph while traveling through neighborhoods Halloween night.

“This Halloween, we want to keep our kids safe by driving through the neighborhoods slowly,” Watson said. “Children are hard to see at night. They might not be paying attention. As adult drivers, it is important to slow down and keep a constant watch for children.”