OBITUARY: Olivia Lynette Onofre

Miss Olivia Lynette Onofre, age 7 weeks, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, October 27, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN. Her family attends N. Boulevard Church of Christ.

Miss Olivia is survived by her parents, Micky and Ann Onofre; grandparents, Cesar Onofre Llanos and Gladys Joyo Rojas and Nick and Cheryl Horton; great-grandparents, Olivia Rojas, Glen and Frances Knauer, and Nick and Frankie Horton; great-great-grandmother, JoLee Clark; aunts and uncles, David Horton and his wife Emma and Gladys Onofre Joyo and her husband Julio Vera Tudela Galli; and cousins, Claire and Julito.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm at N. Boulevard Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at N. Boulevard Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to The Brett Boyer Foundation at threbrettboyerfoundation.org/donate.

