OBITUARY: Coach Ron ‘Moose’ Marshall

Coach Ron ‘Moose’ Marshall, age 66 of Christiana passed away on August 5, 2024 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his wife of forty six years, Debra Dement Marshall; children, David Lee (Jeri) Marshall and Christy Marshall (Trey) Amsler; grandchildren: Lily & Mathis Marshall; mother, Ethel Burnett Marshall; sister, Rhonda (Barry) Meredieth; brother, Richard Marshall; Mother in law, Marie Dement Henley; and fur baby, Maverick.

A Celebration of Life Service for Coach Ron “Moose” Marshall will be at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 5745 Old Murfreesboro Rd. E, Lebanon, with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Visitation will be prior from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M.

Complete obituary to follow.

Memorials may be made to the Marshall Grandchildren Education Fund % Bank of America.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

