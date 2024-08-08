OBITUARY: James Dennis Dodson

James Dennis Dodson, age 70 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Monday, August 5, 2024, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

A native of Highland Park, MI, he was the son of the late James and Bonnie Sue Wallace Dodson.

Mr. Dodson is survived by his wife, Janet Marie Kriss Dodson; daughters, Faith Alberts and her husband Richard of Smyrna, TN, and Tabitha Brown and her husband Matt of Arab, AL; grandchildren, Marlee and her husband Jacob, Blake and his wife Caitlyn, Alaina, Abigail, and Aubrey; sister, Yvonne DeMoss of Hermitage, TN; brother, Mike Thomas of Smyrna, TN; nephew and niece, Daniel DeMoss and Mallory DeMoss both of Hermitage, TN.

Mr. Dodson was a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of Smyrna Church of Christ. He retired after 33 years from the Ford Glass Plant in Nashville, TN, and worked seven years in the kitchen at Community Christian Day School.

He loved driving with the top down, traveling, being in nature, working with his hands, completing a good crossword or sudoku, and spending time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Smyrna Church of Christ or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna, TN.

An online guestbook for the Dodson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

