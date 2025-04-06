Weather 4-6-2025 Still Wet and Cooler

Ok, the good news is the majority of the severe weather has moved on. However, we can’t rule out a small chance of strong to severe storms especially Sunday morning. The rains will continue for a bit before they taper off. Temperatures will be much cooler than we have been experiencing.

Sunday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers likely. High near 62. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

