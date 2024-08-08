OBITUARY: Kenneth Ray Chambers

Kenneth Ray Chambers, of Murfreesboro, passed away on August 7, 2024.

He was born in Marshall County, Alabama to Clinton Richard and Florence Pauline Dobbins Chambers.

He was educated in the Marshall County Alabama school system. He attended Mt. Hebron School and later Boaz Elementary School after the family moved to Boaz from the Clear Creek Community of Marshall County, Alabama. He graduated Boaz High School in 1954 having played varsity basketball beginning in 8th grade.

Ken volunteered for the draft in December 1954 and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina for basic training. He spent 18 months of his enlistment in Ansbach, Germany serving as a radio operator sending and receiving messages in Morse Code.

Following his enlistment, Ken returned to his family in Boaz and later attended the and University of Alabama where he earned a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Education Specialist Degrees. ROLL TIDE!!

Ken had a long career as an educator, touching the lives of many young people. His first employment was as physical education teacher at Tuscaloosa Junior High School. He also directed the recreation program at Partlow State School and Hospital in Tuscaloosa, an institution for intellectually disabled people.

Upon relocating to Murfreesboro, Ken took a teaching job at Mitchell-Neilson Elementary School where he also coached football and track and field. The next year, he was hired as Assistant Professor at Middle Tennessee State University where he taught in the teacher licensure program for over 37 years.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Florence Chambers, infant sister, Emma Marie Chambers, and sons, Donald Marston Chambers and Kenneth David Chambers.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Tipton Chambers, daughter, Sarah Wilson (John); sons, Jesse Chambers (Jodi), Jonathan Ellis (Suzi), Phillip Ellis (Rebecca). He is also survived by grandchildren, Tyler Ellis, Taylor Ellis, Olivia Ellis, Caleb Ellis and Evie Key.

The family would like to thank the care team from Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, who served them so well and request that memorials be made to that organization.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

