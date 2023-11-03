OBITUARY: Christopher Michael Taylor

Christopher Michael Taylor, age 47 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Mr. Taylor was a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Hawkins Payne.

Mr. Taylor attended Franklin Road Baptist Church and was working for Ideal Clamp Products Inc.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kelly Taylor; children, Sophie Taylor, Sydney Taylor, Seaton Taylor; father, Gary Taylor; twin Sister, Amy Taylor; grandmother, June Elizabeth Ragesdale; Stepfather; Trevor Grant Payne, Jr., and wife Vickie; Father-in-law and mother-in-law; Donald and Patricia Exum.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service 3:00 PM Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/