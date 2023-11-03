OBITUARY: Trevor William Hornsby

Trevor William Hornsby was born on December 2, 1991, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to parents Brad and Karen Hornsby. He was one minute older than his twin brother, Austin, whom he loved dearly. He came home to sisters Aubrey and Allyson, who adored him always and wagged him around as though he was their own.

In the fall of 2007, Trevor met the love of his life, Taylor Adams Hornsby. They were inseparable from the beginning and married on February 25, 2018. They were blessed with two beautiful boys, Liam (almost 4 years), and Brooks (2 years).

From an early age, Trevor loved all sports, but especially Tennessee football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He played on both the Oakland High School football team and the Strikers ’91 soccer team, both of which won state championships in 2008. He was always an exceptional student; he graduated from Oakland High School in 2010, and from MTSU with a B.S. degree in accounting in 2015. Trevor was known to excel at most anything he attempted.

Trevor’s life revolved around his family. He adored his wife Taylor and his sons, Liam, and Brooks, whom he led and supported in every way. Trevor and Taylor were blessed with a lifetime of memories in their 15 years together. He gave himself quietly and selflessly to all those in need without hesitation. He leaves a legacy of love, joy and self-sacrifice that will never be forgotten.

On October 28, 2023, Trevor shed the bonds of this world and ran into the arms of Jesus, whom he loved from an early age.

He leaves behind his wife Taylor, sons Liam and Brooks, parents Brad and Karen Hornsby, sister Aubrey (Neal) Pithwa, sister Allyson Hornsby, twin brother Austin Hornsby, adopted brother Steve Carstensen from Hamburg, Germany, grandmother Bettye Hurt, and a host of extended family members.

His absence leaves a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Trevor was and remains such a light in this world.

Please join us on November 7, 2023, for a celebration of his life at the Experience Community Church in Murfreesboro. Visitation will begin at noon, with the service starting at 2:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, please join us for a wake at one of Trevor’s favorite local spots, Mayday Brewery, to reminisce and honor him.

The family would like to thank the many healthcare providers at Ascension St. Thomas who genuinely cared for him and us in endless ways during his stay.

The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Trevor Hornsby Memorial Scholarship Fund at Pinnacle Bank.

An online guestbook for the Hornsby family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/