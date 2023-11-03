Tanger Outlets Nashville to Hold Christmas Tree Lighting

The newly opened outlet mall, Tanger Outlets Nashville, will hold its first holiday celebration.

On Saturday, November 11th, the outlet center will kick off the holiday season with its inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony. They will light a 48′ LED Holiday Tree, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust, which is illuminated with thousands of sparkling lights.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy the Winter Wonderland “Fun Zone” full of games, merriment and festive entertainment, a special Holiday performance by Nashville Ballet, and a spectacular grand entrance by the Big Guy himself.

The event takes place from 4pm to 7pm. A grand entrance by Santa Claus will occur at 5pm, with the Tree Lighting taking place at 5:15pm.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, Tanger Nashville is an open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

