OBITUARY: Chomsy Chantharath

Chomsy Chantharath, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A native of Laos, he was the son of the Tone and Sa Chantharath.

Mr. Chantharath is survived by his wife Oraxone Thapasith Chantharath; children, Kinnalone Chantharath, Kinnaly Banouvong, Khamthavy Chantharath, Soukthavy Chamarath, Vilakone Chantharath, Manisone Vixayvong, Vannathone Chantharath, Viengkhone Chantharath, and Viraphonh Chantharath.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, June 23, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

